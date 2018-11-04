Senate OKs Requiring Eye Exams for Children

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Children starting school would be required to get an eye exam under a bill endorsed by the Senate Wednesday. The measure requires children starting kindergarten or first grade to undergo an eye exam. The idea is families' private health insurance or Medicaid will cover the costs. But the measure requires keeping a list of places people without vision insurance can get a free or cheaper eye exam. The bill also lets parents opt out of the requirement. Sponsoring Senator Delbert Scott says if eye problems are caught early, children can see better and perform better in school and life. A similar measure is pending in a House committee.