Senate OKs Virtual School

2007

The bill requires the state education department to establish a virtual school by July 2007. Students could exclusively attend the virtual school or take a class or two beyond those in their own schools. Supporters believe the school could help students who were expelled, bright students needing tougher courses, and disabled students who are more comfortable at home. Nearly half of the states already have virtual school programs. The bill requires Missouri's virtual school to meet the same standards as a typical school district. Enrollment would be limited to 500 full-time students the first year.