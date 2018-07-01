Senate Panel Reviews Mo. Capital Improvement Needs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A report says that state-owned buildings in Missouri have about 20,000 things that need repairs.

The figures from the Office of Administration were reviewed Monday by an interim state Senate committee studying the state's construction needs.

The report says completing all the repairs would cost about $662 million, but could be as much as $80 million.

As part of Monday's meeting, the Senate committee toured the headquarters of the Department of Natural Resources and the former Missouri State Penitentiary, both in Jefferson City.

The prison closed in 2004. A new federal courthouse sits on part of the land, and tours take visitors through some of the remaining buildings at the old prison.