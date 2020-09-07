Senate passes bill targeting Black St. Louis prosecutor

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A faction of lawmakers have forced through a bill that would give the Missouri attorney general power to prosecute St. Louis homicides.

Senators voted 22-8 to pass the bill early Thursday morning. Republican Sen. Bob Onder says St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is soft on crime and needs help.

Democrats say the bill is an attack on the city’s first Black prosecutor.

The Senate stalled for hours while supporters of the bill brought back another Republican lawmaker to Jefferson City in order to force a vote on the bill. It's a "last resort" option rarely used in the Senate.

The measure still needs approval from the House.