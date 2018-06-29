Senate Passes Compromise Name for Musial Bridge

ST. LOUIS - Legislation naming a new Interstate 70 span over the Mississippi River at St. Louis the "Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge" has cleared Congress.

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says the Senate unanimously passed the bill Thursday, two days after it cleared the House.

The name represents a compromise between Missouri lawmakers who wanted to name it for the late St. Louis Cardinals great, and Illinois lawmakers who wanted the name to honor military veterans.

Musial, who died in January at age 92, was a Navy veteran of World War II.

KMOX Radio reports Musial's children issued a statement saying their father would be proud to be forever linked to those who have served their country.

McCaskill says in a news release she expects President Obama to sign the bill.