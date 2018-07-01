Senate Passes Online Database for Workers' Comp

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An online database of workers' compensation claims would be created under legislation passed by the Missouri Senate.

Under the measure passed on Thursday, businesses could provide a potential employee's name and Social Security number to identify the date of workers' compensation claims and whether the claim is open or closed.

Sponsoring Sen. Mike Cunningham, a Rogersville Republican, says the information is already available but only by written request. Supporters say the bill would help businesses control workers' compensation costs.

A similar bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon last year. He cited privacy concerns and called it "an affront to the privacy of our citizens."

Senators voted 26-7 to send the measure to the House.