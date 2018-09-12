Senate Rejects Effort to Cut Missouri Railroad Projects

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have rejected an attempt to strip $37 million of railroad improvements from the state budget.

The money would go to several projects along the Union Pacific tracks between St. Louis and Kansas City, which also are used by Amtrak passenger trains.

Republican Sen. Jim Lembke, of St. Louis, tried to cut the money Wednesday because most of the dollars come from the federal stimulus act, which he said is driving up the national debt. But

other senators argued the track improvements will increase safety and allow passengers and freight to more quickly reach their destinations. They said that could help Missouri's economy.

The biggest project is the construction of a second railroad bridge over the Osage River just east of Jefferson City.