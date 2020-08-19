Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says Senate GOP leaders are preparing a slimmed-down virus relief package of roughly $500 billion.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says it will include extended payments for unemployed people and for suffering smaller businesses and money for work aimed at combating the coronavirus.

A GOP aide says the measure also includes $10 billion for the Postal Service.

That agency has become a campaign-season battlefield over whether it will have enough resources to handle an expected flood of mail-in ballots for this November’s presidential and congressional elections.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted without evidence that mail-in voting is prone to rampant fraud.