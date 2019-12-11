Senate Sends Anti-Abortion Bill to Gvernor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Anti-abortion legislation is headed to the governor's desk. The Republican-led Senate employed a rare procedural move today, with just a few hours remaining in the legislative session, to shut off debate and force a vote. The bill gives schools the option of teaching, and potentially getting federal funding for, an abstinence-only curriculum. It also bars Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from teaching or providing materials for school sex-education courses. The bill also makes abortion clinics subject to more state regulations. Planned Parenthood says that will result in only one clinic in Missouri staying open. The Senate then passed the bill 24-to-9. The House passed it earlier.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the Boone County League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years since its founding. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will come together for a press conference over Missouri's HIV-specific... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Hughes' family puts together their Christmas jigsaw puzzle in their front yard around Thanksgiving every year. It's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Supreme Court of Missouri unanimously upheld a death sentence ruling Tuesday against a Jefferson City man who... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of awarding $5.3 million to Ryan Ferguson. The court... More >>
in
ELDON - Four city workers in Eldon are left in the dark after they have been notified by the city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools released its investigation summary into the Battle High School vs. Jackson R-2 varsity football game.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Four state lawmakers have pre-filed legislation to raise Missouri's fuel tax in 2021. The tax is currently... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Nearly 70,000 pounds of pork will be going to Missouri families after a donation from the Missouri Pork... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The Central Missouri Mother's Milk Depot opened in early spring of 2019. Now, as premature baby rates... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday for Planned Parenthood's fight with the state over funding. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed it was conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at the Welcome Inn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The man accused of killing a woman who has been missing since 2006 appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police confirmed the identity of a man accused of robbing a gas station at gun point Saturday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mizzou officially announced the 33rd head coach in football program history Tuesday, welcoming former Appalachian State head coach... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY – Emergency crews continued the search for the body of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge early Tuesday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of... More >>
in
PRAGUE (AP) - Police and officials say six people have been killed and three wounded in a shooting in a... More >>
in