Senate Sends Anti-Abortion Bill to Gvernor

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Anti-abortion legislation is headed to the governor's desk. The Republican-led Senate employed a rare procedural move today, with just a few hours remaining in the legislative session, to shut off debate and force a vote. The bill gives schools the option of teaching, and potentially getting federal funding for, an abstinence-only curriculum. It also bars Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from teaching or providing materials for school sex-education courses. The bill also makes abortion clinics subject to more state regulations. Planned Parenthood says that will result in only one clinic in Missouri staying open. The Senate then passed the bill 24-to-9. The House passed it earlier.