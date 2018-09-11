Senate Votes to Expand DNA Sampling Fees

A 2003 law that expires this August authorizes the state to collect the fees from people convicted of crimes. The charge is $15 for misdemeanors and $30 for felony convictions. The Senate bill would extend the fees until 2013, and raise the charge to $60 for people convicted of serious drug offenses. Senators gave the measure first-round approval today on a voice vote. A second vote would send the bill to the House. Republican Senator Matt Bartle of Lee's Summit sponsored the 2003 measure. Bartle says DNA sampling has helped solve 144 cold cases in the past year.