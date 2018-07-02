Senate votes to restore money to University of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed a budget bill Thursday that would not only restore most of the Missouri House cuts to the University of Missouri, but would also increase funding to the entire UM system.

The Missouri Senate voted 24-8 to give higher education a six percent boost in funding.

Missouri Senate Communications said the UM System would receive $26.8 million in new funding under the bill, its share of a performance funding increase of $55.8 million for all colleges and universities.

The bill also changed the amount of cuts to the UM System administration. Instead of $7.6 million in cuts that the House proposed, the bill calls for only $1 million.

University of Missouri System Chief Communications Officer John Fougere said the university appreciates the Senate's vote to restore the majority of the funding.

"We will continue to work closely with our state legislators over the remaining weeks of the legislative session while being completely accountable, transparent and fiscally prudent in our actions and our leadership," Fougere said.

Since the budget is different between the Senate and the House, all budget bills will go to a conference.