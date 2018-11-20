Senator Argues OnStar Invades Privacy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The OnStar automobile communication service maintains its two-way connection with a customer even after the service is discontinued and reserves the right to sell data from that connection. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York calls that a blatant invasion of privacy and is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate.

But the General Motors Corp. OnStar service says customers are thoroughly informed of the new practice. If a customer says he or she doesn't want to have data collected after service is ended, OnStar disconnects the tracking. And although OnStar reserves the right to share or sell data on customers' speed, location, use of seat belts and other practices, a spokeswoman says it hasn't done so and doesn't plan to.