Senator Blunt To Serve As Ranking Member For Commerce Subcommittee

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) will serve as the Ranking Member of the Commerce Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety, and Security. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over the safety, security and infrastructure of the country's freight and passenger transportation networks.

"I'm looking forward to joining this subcommittee, which will play an important part in the reauthorization and funding of most major federal transportation programs that are set to expire next year," said Blunt.

The subcommittee will focus on the future of freight and passenger rail traffic, pipeline security, highway safety standards, the marine transportation system, and the long-term transportation and infrastructure goals of the Department of Transportation.