BOONVILLE - Senator Roy Blunt visited three different Mid-Missouri businesses on Saturday.
Blunt used his visit in Boonville to stop by Taylor's Bake Shop to talk to community members about a range of topics from energy costs & economy to Ukraine & the current race to fill his senate seat.
TODAY: Senator Roy Blunt is scheduled to arrive in Boonville around 12:35 P.M. He is visiting a local bake shop to discuss the local economy along with jobs and energy costs! More to come. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/14L2EYEhtZ— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) March 26, 2022
The meet and greet lasted about an hour and opened with Blunt discussing his involvement with the Senate Intel Committee and the shock of the current status of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"President Zelensky, as you know, really exceeded anything you could expect, I think of any leader in that situation. He's done a great job and the people have really stepped up." said Blunt.
Blunt continued into energy, and talked about how the U.S. move to clean energy doesn't mean that we need to stop using current energy.
Blunt said, "You know, we need to produce our as much energy as we can, as long as we're using it, that doesn't mean you don't need to move to other things."
Discussion of economy and inflation led to Blunt criticizing the Biden administration for the $1.9 trillion Covid Rescue plan last fall and saying how inflation is the biggest problem that the U.S. faces today.
"Everything we debate about spending the whole appropriations process we just went through, and we didn't spend $1.9 trillion a year."
While the economy may be struggling, there is reason for hope in Boonville.
Back in October, Kawasaki announced they were going to be opening a new manufacturing plant in the city. Which should create 270 jobs in the city.
"Fortunate for Boonville, Missouri, we do have a large company that is moving in, they're not here yet. But it should bring some more jobs in but we're suffering just like everybody else and everything." former representative Dave Meltzel (R-Boonville) said in an interview Saturday.
Blunt also did not say which candidate he plans to endorse, but said he does not want to get involved if he does not have to.
"The three elected officials that are running, I'm trying to be helpful. I think have been helpful to all of them. And I think the race changed last week when the former governor's wife had to say what she had to say. And let's see what happens. I hope to not get involved."