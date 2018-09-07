Senator Blunt Visits Columbia Health Centers

COLUMBIA - Missouri Republican senator Roy Blunt visited the Columbia health center to discuss health care funding.

Blunt says the center is in need of more dollars after seeing an increase in the number of uninsured or under-insured people seeking medical services.

Almost all of Missouri is experiencing a shortage in primary and dental health care providers.

Community health centers in Missouri serve more than 420,000 uninsured or under-insured people every year.