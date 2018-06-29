Senator: Bump up Biodiesel

State senators met Tuesday to talk about changing Missouri diesel. Senate Bill 204 would require all diesel sold in the state after January 1, 2009 to contain at least 5% biodiesel.

Agriculture and petroleum industry members gathered at the Capitol to talk about the potential of the bill and its impact.

"We are producing biodiesel for the state of Missouri, which is a renewable fuel that is produced in the fields of farmers in rural Missouri, stimulating the rural economy, putting money back in the economy of the state of Missouri," said soybean farmer Kelly Forck.

However, there are those who are concerned about the time-crunch.

"We have concerns regarding the implementation date, which is 1-1-09, that may be a little too soon to make sure that there is enough product, but there is the infrastructure not only at the terminal level, but the retail level," said Ronald Leone of Missouri Petroleum Marketers. After speaking with the sponsor of the bill, he feels the concerns regarding the time and the quality of the fuel isn't an issue.

"They are not required to blend on sites so they don't have to worry about heated tanks and the infrastructure that's involved there, that's one of the major reasons we do it at the rack," said Republican Senator Bill Stouffer of Napton. Biodiesel supporters feel the switch from traditional diesel to biodiesel won't just help the environment, but lessen American dependency on foreign oil.

The earliest the bill could be voted out of the committee is next week. In last year's State of the State address, Governor Blunt emphasized finding a renewable energy source for Missouri. If this bill is any indication, we could hear about renewable energy again Wednesday night from Blunt.