Senator calls on Greitens to expand session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to expand the scope of his special session.

Schaaf on Monday introduced three bills including a prohibition on lobbyist gifts for lawmakers, limits on when certain public officials can become lobbyists after their terms, and a provision requiring politically active nonprofits to disclose major donors.

"Governor, if you're going to call a special session for a gift ban, please go ahead and expand this one," Schaaf said. "If you don't expand your call, please don't call us into another special session."

Lawmakers are technically prohibited from voting on legislation outside the scope of the governor's proclamation for convening a special session.

Greitens called the session to discuss proposals that would allow metal manufacturers to negotiate lower rates for utilities with large utilities companies, such as Ameren.