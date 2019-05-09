Senator drops filibuster over committee treatment of prescription drug bills

Wednesday, May 08 2019
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - After two days of holding up action in the senate over accusations of holding legislation hostage, Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, allowed the chamber to move the bill forward Wednesday morning.

 

Hoskins filibustered on Monday and Tuesday because the House Rules Committee has refused to hear a number of his bills.

 

“Unfortunately, several of my bills as well as other senate bills have been stalled in the House Rules Committee and so therefore, instead of taking up a lot of house bills and rewarding that by passing house bills out of the senate, we need to have some movement on these senate bills,” Hoskins said.

 

The bills cover a range of issues from providing scholarships to the children of members of the military killed in the line of duty to Hailey’s Law, a bill that would change the Amber Alert system in the state.

 

Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said the reason the House Rules Committee would not hear the bills is because Hoskins had stonewalled bills that would create a prescription drug monitoring program in the state. Missouri is currently the only state in the nation that does not have such a program.

 

“I’ve been fundamentally against the prescription drug monitoring program for many years,” Hoskins said. “I just don’t believe that legal law-abiding citizens should have their prescription medications carried out on a database run by the government.”

Hoskins said he has had conversations with both the senate and house leadership, and they were able to work out a compromise. Rep. Rocky Miller, the chairman of the House Rules Committee agreed to hear some of the bills. In turn, Hoskins said he would move some of the house bills.

 

“To hold up bills dealing with veterans, dealing with Hailey’s Law, dealing with CPAs, unfortunately, I don’t believe. I don’t like to play those political games,” Hoskins said.

