Senator: Election official lacked authority to change policy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says an election official had no authority to unilaterally modify a federal voter registration form to require proof-of-citizenship documents to register to vote in Kansas, Alabama and Georgia.

The Missouri Democrat released on Friday a letter sent to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission saying the actions of its executive director, Brian Newby, could cause irreparable harm to the commission. Worse yet, she says, it could deprive tens of thousands of American citizens of their rights to cast a ballot.

McCaskill asks commissioners to ignore Newby's illegitimate actions and revert to its prior policies. She says the changes requested by the three states are policy changes that must be publicly considered by the full commission.

The EAC did not immediately comment on her letter.