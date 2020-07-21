Senator Hawley introduces bill to punish US companies for slave labor

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. John Hawley, R-Mo. has reportedly introduced legislation that will hold American companies liable for using slave labor in supply chains.

The bill was introduced as the Slave-Free Business Certification Act.

It increases corporate supply chain disclosure requirements, mandates regular audits, and creates penalties for firms that fail basic human rights. Additionally, the bill requires Chief Executive Officers to certify companies' supply chains do not rely on slave labor.

"Corporate America and the celebrities that hawk their products have been playing this game for a long time," Hawley emphasized, "talk up corporate social responsibility and social justice at home while making millions of dollars off of the slave labor that assembles their products."

This bill comes days after Uighurs drone footage has resurfaced, which shows footage of blindfolded and shackled prisoners being herded onto trains.

The video has recently gone viral amidst new allegations and reports of forced mass sterilization against Uighur detainees in China.

At least 80 global companies have been tied to forced Uighur labor in China, from sportswear companies like Nike, Adidas, and Puma to tech giants like Lenovo and Samsung.

These issues extend beyond China, Starbucks and Nespresso rely on underpaid Brazilian laborers who are denied basic necessities like food and water.

“If corporate America wants to be the face of social change today, they should have to certify they are completely slave-free," says Hawley.