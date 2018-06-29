Senator issues emotional statement on sexual harassment after Greitens report

JEFFERSON CITY - In a voice that sometimes shook with anger or broke with emotion, Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, talked on the Senate floor Thursday about sexual harassment and her reaction to a House report on Gov. Eric Greitens.

The report details accusations of non-consensual sexual advances and blackmail.

“Those facts are absolutely disgusting and abhorrent,” Chappelle-Nadal said.

The senator told her colleagues her own experiences prompted her strong response. She said she was raped in the past and was a victim of sexual harassment three times during her nearly 18 years working at the Capitol.

She was surprised by how many people seem to be giving Greitens a pass on what's disturbing bevavior.

“When I saw some of the comments in the newspaper today or online today, I was like ‘wow', they're being so nice to someone who commented sexual assault.,’” she

said. “I go through trauma and they want to send me to hell."

Sen. Scott Sifton, D-St. Louis commended Chappelle-Nadal for her statements.

“I just appreciate you and your willingness to speak out and speak up,” he said.

Chappelle-Nadal said the issue of sexual harassment and abuse isn't just limited to people in the spotlight.

"I respect every single person who’s speaking against the governor right now,"

Chappelle-Nadal said. "But, if you couldn’t speak up for the employees in

this building, who have been harassed in this building or your colleges who

have been harassed in this building, you don't have my respect."