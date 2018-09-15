Senator Lager Announces Candidacy for Lt. Governor

SAVANNAH - Senator Brad Lager announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor today. In the announcement, Lager cited a need for bold leadership focused on job creation, smaller government and restrained spending. Senator Lager is the Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.

"Missourians are tired of self-interested politicians beholden to special interests getting in the way of good government. My solemn promise to the people of Missouri if elected Lieutenant Governor is to continue to do everything in my power to create an environment where job creators can create jobs by reducing regulation, cutting spending and getting government off the backs of Missourians and out of the way. As a small business owner, I understand that every dollar that government taxes and spends would be better spent by small businesses, innovators and entrepreneurs to fuel our economy and create jobs," said Lager.

Senator Lager was born in Maryville and is a life-long resident of the northwest Missouri region. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School and is a proud alumnus of Northwest Missouri State University. He and his wife, Stephanie, live near Savannah with their daughter, Addison, and son, Andrew. In addition to serving in the General Assembly, Lager is a small business owner who has a passion for entrepreneurship.