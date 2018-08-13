Senator Looks into Threat Protocol After Kansas City Shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A U.S. senator wants to know whether Department of Justice protocols have changed since a white supremacist now accused of killing three people in Kansas was given leniency 25 years ago.

Sen. Jerry Moran sent a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday urging a review of relevant DOJ policies that led to a five-year sentence for Frazier Glenn Miller in 1987 for possessing stolen military weapons and declaring war on the country.

Miller, identified as Frazier Glenn Cross in Kansas court documents, is accused of killing three people in April at two Jewish sites in Johnson County, Kansas.

Moran questions whether the victims would still be alive if prosecutors had heeded their own conclusions that Miller was a danger to society in a 1987 sentencing memorandum.