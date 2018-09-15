Senator McCaskill Raises $2.6M for Re-election

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill raised about $2.6 million for her re-election campaign during the past quarter but spent nearly double that as she prepared for a fall advertising blitz.



McCaskill's campaign said Thursday that the Democratic senator will report a bank balance of about $3.6 million when federal financial reports are due this Sunday. She began April with almost $6.1 million in her account.



By spending about $3 million now to book TV time in the fall, McCaskill's campaign hopes to get the best value for its dollar. She can make the early ad buys because she faces no Democratic opposition in the Aug. 7 primary.



The three leading Republicans competing to challenge McCaskill are businessman John Brunner, Congressman Todd Akin and former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman.