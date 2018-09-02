Senator McCaskill to Wait Tables at Flat Branch Pub and Brewing

COLUMBIA - Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill will serve customers at Flat Branch Pub and Brewing in Columbia on Tuesday beginning at 10:45 a.m.

McCaskill worked as a waitress to help pay for tuition at the University of Missouri's law school. She says she was living paycheck to paycheck from her server job.

Sen. McCaskill will discuss issues of economic fairness, the importance of critical safety net programs like student loans, Medicare, Social Security and minimum wage.

At the event, McCaskill will serve local residents and talk about her experience as a college student.