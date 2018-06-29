Senator McCaskill visits Columbia manufacturing company

COLUMBIA - Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill visited Environmental Dynamics International (EDI) in Columbia Wednesday afternoon as part of a two-day statewide tour of manufacturing companies.

EDI was the Senator's last stop after visiting Joplin and Kansas City earlier Wednesday. She also went to Springfield Tuesday.

McCaskill toured companies to discuss and promote job-creation benefits and the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank. The bank supports American jobs by helping to finance foreign sales of U.S. products through loan guarantees, direct loans, and credit insurance.

Its funding has allowed employers to create jobs in Missouri and compete around the world.

"It's not just about the big guys. More than 80-percent that are helped by the EXIM bank are small businesses," she said.

The senator is pushing for a congressional vote in September to re-authorize the bank, a move Republican Sen. Roy Blunt supports.

"Missouri businesses and thousands of workers in our state have benefited from Export-Import Bank loans," Blunt said. "I'm pleased to co-sponsor Senator Manchin's bill, which will help continue America's competitiveness in the international marketplace."

"This has never been controversial," McCaskill said. "This is not taxpayer subsidies."

EXIM has supported $188 billion in U.S. exports and 1.2 million American jobs since 2009.

EDI President and CEO Randall Chann said that the bank is necessary to make international business transactions easier.

"It's hard for us to go international," he said. "It's hard for our financial institutions that back us to go international and EXIM is a great program to help us get to that next step."

Chann said EDI's banking partners love the bank.