Senator Remembered at Memorial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A younger Senator Tom Eagleton may have neglected to disclose the depression and electroshock therapy that ultimately cost him a brief run as George McGovern's vice presidential running mate in 1972. But a wiser, seasoned public servant got the last word in after all. Eagleton wrote in a farewell letter distributed after Saturday's memorial service in St. Louis to "Go forth in love and peace, be kind to dogs and vote Democratic." The three-term senator from Missouri died Sunday, March 4 at age 77. More than 1200 attended his funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier College Church at Saint Louis University. Dignitaries included U.S. Senators Harry Reid, Ted Kennedy, Joe Biden, and former Senators John Danforth, Walter Mondale and Dale Bumpers. Eagleton was remembered for his genius and wit, and the courage of his convictions.