Senator Remembered at Memorial
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A younger Senator Tom Eagleton may have neglected to disclose the depression and electroshock therapy that ultimately cost him a brief run as George McGovern's vice presidential running mate in 1972. But a wiser, seasoned public servant got the last word in after all. Eagleton wrote in a farewell letter distributed after Saturday's memorial service in St. Louis to "Go forth in love and peace, be kind to dogs and vote Democratic." The three-term senator from Missouri died Sunday, March 4 at age 77. More than 1200 attended his funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier College Church at Saint Louis University. Dignitaries included U.S. Senators Harry Reid, Ted Kennedy, Joe Biden, and former Senators John Danforth, Walter Mondale and Dale Bumpers. Eagleton was remembered for his genius and wit, and the courage of his convictions.
OSAGE BEACH - Labor Day weekend is wrapping up as summer is unofficially nearing its end. This season's extensively dry... More >>
GUTHRIE- An ATV was seen driving on State Road J north of Guthrie without headlights or taillights Monday morning. ... More >>
COLUMBIA- High temperatures were a major concern Labor Day for the 59th annual Heart of America Marathon . By... More >>
(CNN) -- One US service member was killed and another was wounded in what the military described as "an apparent... More >>
COLUMBIA - Authorities said a man is in custody after leading police and sheriffs deputies on a high-speed chase throughout... More >>
(CNN) -- Eight people were shot during a dice game at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, late Sunday,... More >>
SUNRISE BEACH - Eight condos at Eleven West Drive in Sunrise Beach are considered a total loss, and four others... More >>
LONE ELM – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who... More >>
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozarks is the known for its summer activities but when summer... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - As the "100 deadliest days" for drivers ends Monday, this period has been safer than normal for... More >>
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
