Senator Roy Blunt speaks out about executive gun orders

2 years 10 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 07 2016 Jan 7, 2016 Thursday, January 07, 2016 2:13:00 PM CST January 07, 2016 in News
By: Kolbie Satterfield, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Days after President Obama said he will push executive orders for tighter gun control, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said the president's executive order is against the second amendment. 

In Blunt's annual visit to the Capitol to address the House of Representatives, he also spoke about issues happening in Washington D.C..

In particular, Blunt said states should have control when it comes to guns. "States are better prepared to have individual and local gun laws than some federal law that applies to everybody," Blunt said.

President Obama released a series of executive actions Tuesday aimed at putting a stop to mass gun violence. "We've created a system in which dangerous people are allowed to play by a different set of rules than a responsible gun owner who buys his or her gun the right way and subjects themselves to a background check," Obama said in his address to the nation.

In response to the executive orders, Blunt said shootings happen in states that do have more rules related to guns. "Some of the states that have the greatest tragedies are the states that have the toughest gun laws."

Blunt also said that the president always rushes to the conclusion that people's second amendment  rights need to be taken away. "He said this week he supported the second amendment, I actually don't believe that."

In terms of those being allowed to purchase firearms, Obama said getting a gun is too easy. ""A violent felon can buy the exact same weapon over the Internet with no background check, no questions asked." 

Blunt said that you shouldn't be able to monitor every time a gun changes hands. He also said that some people should be able to conduct gun deals that government shouldn't have to know about. He also gave an example of passing guns down through the family.

Minority Floor Leader Rep. Jacob Hummel (D-St.Louis) said that Blunt's speaking to the Missouri House is a formality that happens annually. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Holiday Festival attracts local vendors and shoppers
Columbia Holiday Festival attracts local vendors and shoppers
COLUMBIA - One of the largest holiday shopping events in mid-Missouri takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Exposition... More >>
13 minutes ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 2:20:00 PM CST November 17, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec raises money to fight homelessness through dodgeball
Columbia Parks and Rec raises money to fight homelessness through dodgeball
COLUMBIA - From the amateurs to the professional travel teams, dodgeball players of all skill sets took part in the... More >>
28 minutes ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 2:05:00 PM CST November 17, 2018 in News

Chase, foot pursuit lead to arrest of wanted Fulton man
Chase, foot pursuit lead to arrest of wanted Fulton man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A chase that reached speeds of 115 mph and a subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 12:50:00 PM CST November 17, 2018 in News

Firefighters rescue dogs from house fire in Florida
Firefighters rescue dogs from house fire in Florida
Royal Palm Beach, FL ( WPTV ) -- Firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in Royal Palm Beach... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 11:45:00 AM CST November 17, 2018 in News

Vehicle overturns resulting in fatal accident
Vehicle overturns resulting in fatal accident
COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash occurred in Missouri early this morning. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, was pronounced... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 5:57:00 AM CST November 17, 2018 in News

Motor vehicle crash on US-50 leads to death of 51-year-old female
Motor vehicle crash on US-50 leads to death of 51-year-old female
SEDALIA - A Sedalia woman was pronounced dead following a crash near Sedalia on November 16. 51-year-old Janna McQueen... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 5:24:00 AM CST November 17, 2018 in News

Jury: Man guilty in killing of abusive Missouri mother
Jury: Man guilty in killing of abusive Missouri mother
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty of first-degree murder for killing a Missouri mother who... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 9:47:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Operation Christmas Child gives community chance to help children in need
Operation Christmas Child gives community chance to help children in need
COLUMBIA - Families filled empty shoeboxes with hygiene products, school supplies, clothes, shoes and toys for children in need at... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 8:04:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Cost of Missouri Thanksgiving meals slightly above national average
Cost of Missouri Thanksgiving meals slightly above national average
COLUMBIA - The price of a typical Thanksgiving meal in Missouri is a full $5.25 higher than the national average.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Attorneys argue case of Rep. who blocked constituent on Twitter
Attorneys argue case of Rep. who blocked constituent on Twitter
JEFFERSON CITY - The nature of Twitter and how government officials use it was at the heart of a hearing... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 4:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System looks to cut costs to improve the enrollment
University of Missouri System looks to cut costs to improve the enrollment
ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced cuts to costs Friday to help with enrollment at... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 3:24:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore resigns
USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore resigns
(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics' longtime chief operating officer has resigned, the organization said Friday, becoming the latest in a string... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 2:56:27 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- A tree in downtown Columbia became the target of vandalism Thursday night when two men were caught on camera... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

City of Columbia looking to regulate short-term rentals
City of Columbia looking to regulate short-term rentals
COLUMBIA - Several groups in the City of Columbia are working to regulate and tax short-term rentals, such as Airbnb's.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer
Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer
COLUMBIA - A man suspected of stealing more than $46,000 from the Boone County Treasurer's Office in late 2017 is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 12:21:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank
Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank
COLUMBIA - Police arrested Dyran Hill, 23, of Columbia in connection with a robbery Thursday in the parking lot of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 12:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses
New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses
(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and assault on college... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 11:55:52 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 10:58:02 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 40°
4pm 39°
5pm 38°
6pm 37°