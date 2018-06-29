Senator Supports Block on Early Stem-Cell Research

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - State Senator Matt Bartle is trying to block the confirmation of a University of Missouri governing board member who supports early stem-cell research. Bartle is a leading opponent of work with early stem cells. He said he's concerned about Kansas City businessman Warren Erdman's "strong ties" to the research and doesn't want him on the university system's Board of Curators. Governor Blunt appointed Erdman to the board Dec. 29 to replace Angela Bennett, whose term expired. However, Erdman's selection has to be confirmed by the Senate. Erdman is Senior Vice President of corporate affairs for railway firm Kansas City Southern. He has been vocal about life sciences research in Kansas City and at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.