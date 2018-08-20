Senators Call for Attorney General's Resignation

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0217Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's legislative session ends at six o'clock tonight, but a major issue is still unresolved -- an overhaul of the Medicaid system. A compromise reached early today by House and Senate negotiators would place a greater emphasis on preventive health care and rename the program as "MO HealthNet" program. Both chambers consider the measure today. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Concerns about specially colored license plates for drivers with suspended licenses prompted the House to kill a wide-ranging transportation bill early today. The measure cleared the Senate, but some House members questioned whether it was fair to punish family members who might drive a vehicle owned by someone with a suspended license. WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senator Kit Bond stops short of calling for Attorney General Alberto Gonzales to resign. But the Missouri Republican is joining a growing chorus of skeptics questioning whether Gonzales should remain in office. Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill was among the first lawmakers to call for Gonzales to resign. COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A former Lincoln County deputy is acquitted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of two men during a 2005 traffic stop. Late last night jurors came back with the not guilty verdict for Nicholas Forler. The deputy opened fire when the pickup truck rolled toward him. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-18-07 0712EDT