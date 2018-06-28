Senators Debate Legislation Changing No-Call Laws.

Lawmakers debated legislation on the Senate floor changing no-call laws.

If this legislation passes, Missourians would be able to add their cell phone numbers to the state's no-call list.

In addition, the act would also restrict some automated calls.

Republican Senator Tom Dempsey from St. Charles County says constituents are not happy with the current system for phone calls.



One change made to the bill would remove automated online polls from the exceptions to the no-call list.