Senators Join Flood Aid Efforts

JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Kit Bond Wednesday joined Governor Jay Nixon's efforts to ask President Barack Obama to declare parts of Missouri a federal disaster area. Missouri farmers are hoping for federal aid to come in the form of loans or direct payments to cover losses from recent flooding and sever weather. Nixon made two pleas this week to the federal government for quick assistance.

Nixon is requesting Obama issue a major disaster declaration for 32 Missouri counties. The majority of the counties are located in western and northern Missouri and are dealing with the aftermath of spring and summer flooding. The counties are: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clark, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Lafayette, Lewis, Livingston, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Nodaway, Putnam, Ralls, Ray, Schuyler, Scotland, Sullivan, and Worth.

Due to the extreme loss in agricultural areas, Nixon made a second request to the Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to designate 55 Missouri counties as primary disaster areas. This will allow farmers in the 55 counties to get assistance from the USDA's Service Agency.

The state is still performing damage assessments in nine counties, including Audrain and Callaway. Based on the results, the state can then add the additional areas to the requests.