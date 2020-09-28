Senior Center Closed Today
JEFFERSON CITY - The Clark Senior Center in Jefferson City will be closed today.
NEW DELHI (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million. The milestone, recorded by Johns... More >>
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will resume utility disconnections on Monday, Oct. 5. This gives customers one week to... More >>
(CNN) -- Microsoft 365 was down across the United States Monday evening, affecting users' access to multiple services including Outlook.... More >>
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces criminal charges in a Camden County woman’s overdose death last year. ... More >>
COLUMBIA— Each week the White House Coronavirus Task Force releases a detailed report, regarding the status and recommendations to states... More >>
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:30 P.M: CPS Athletic Director David Egan confirmed Battle will play at Moberly Friday night at 7 p.m.... More >>
OSAGE COUNTY— Three people were rescued from the Osage River on Saturday after their pontoon boat got stuck in the... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A New York Times report shows President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016... More >>
COLUMBIA- Boone County deputies are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Mauller Road Monday afternoon. The... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Whaley's Pharmacy locations will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in the upcoming weeks. The first... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon. The new dashboards provide information about different... More >>
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Police Department responded to a report of a 'threatening person with a knife' at Lee... More >>
(CNN) -- Millions of Americans will vote by mail or in person for the next president of the US. At... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department is reducing their interaction with patients and other responders to protect everyone from COVID-19... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Missouri Governor's Mansion to shine red... More >>
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to four separate reports of shots fired in the area of Eastwood Drive and Clark Lane... More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 32-year-old Kansas City man who was shot by a police officer... More >>
