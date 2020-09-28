Senior Center Closed Today

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Monday, October 08 2007 Oct 8, 2007 Monday, October 08, 2007 6:20:51 AM CDT October 08, 2007 in News
JEFFERSON CITY - The Clark Senior Center in Jefferson City will be closed today.

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
NEW DELHI (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million. The milestone, recorded by Johns... More >>
58 minutes ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 7:58:50 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia utility disconnections start next Monday
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will resume utility disconnections on Monday, Oct. 5. This gives customers one week to... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 7:38:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Microsoft 365 suffers outage across the US
(CNN) -- Microsoft 365 was down across the United States Monday evening, affecting users' access to multiple services including Outlook.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:58:58 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Woman, accused of supplying fentanyl, charged in Camden County overdose death
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces criminal charges in a Camden County woman’s overdose death last year. ... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:28:58 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Missouri doesn't follow White House Task Force mask recommendation
COLUMBIA— Each week the White House Coronavirus Task Force releases a detailed report, regarding the status and recommendations to states... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Battle football will play at Moberly Friday night, Smith-Cotton at Battle canceled
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:30 P.M: CPS Athletic Director David Egan confirmed Battle will play at Moberly Friday night at 7 p.m.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Osage River boat rescue deemed a success
OSAGE COUNTY— Three people were rescued from the Osage River on Saturday after their pontoon boat got stuck in the... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Local CPA: POTUS tax returns are legal, but hint at future trouble
JEFFERSON CITY - A New York Times report shows President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Shots fired on Mauller Road north of Columbia
COLUMBIA- Boone County deputies are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Mauller Road Monday afternoon. The... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 4:33:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Pharmacy adapts to flu vaccine demand amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Whaley's Pharmacy locations will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in the upcoming weeks. The first... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 3:47:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

State expands COVID-19 dashboards, includes social and economic impacts
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon. The new dashboards provide information about different... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Man with knife taken into custody near MU campus
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Police Department responded to a report of a 'threatening person with a knife' at Lee... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 2:03:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Here's how astronauts vote from space
(CNN) -- Millions of Americans will vote by mail or in person for the next president of the US. At... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 12:38:43 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department modifies gear to meet COVID-19 needs
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department is reducing their interaction with patients and other responders to protect everyone from COVID-19... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 11:27:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

State Capitol dome to be lit red for National Fire Prevention Week
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Missouri Governor's Mansion to shine red... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

CPD arrests one after 4 shots fired calls
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to four separate reports of shots fired in the area of Eastwood Drive and Clark Lane... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Kansas City man shot by officer charged in earlier case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 32-year-old Kansas City man who was shot by a police officer... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 10:53:06 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News
