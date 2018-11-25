Senior Center President considers next steps after shooting

COLUMBIA - The President of the board of directors at the Columbia Senior Center said Saturday's shooting has her considering putting an end to large parties at the facility.

Jan Palmer said a group of about 300 people had just wrapped up a party early Saturday morning when more than 25 gunshots were reported in the area. Police said in a news release the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the senior center with a large number of people around.

Two men were injured in the shooting and were both taken to the hospital.

Palmer said the center often rents out its facility to fraternities and sororities from the University of Missouri.

Christian Basi with the MU News Bureau said he has no indication a fraternity or sorority had a party at the senior center Friday night.

"I'm having an emergency board meeting on Monday, and we're gonna discuss the rentals. We're gonna discuss security measures," Palmer said. She said she has video surveillance of the area at the time of the incident and they will be delivered to the Columbia Police Department.

Palmer said most of her board members "do not want to rent to large parties like this anymore."

She said she suspects the shots reported came from the Super 7 Motel adjacent to the center. She said there are "vagrants that are sitting around up there, kind of loitering".

About 6-8 months ago Palmer said there was an incident related to the motel.

"Shots were fired from their parking lot, the shell casings landed in our parking lot," she said.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 885-TIPS.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information available.]