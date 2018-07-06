Senior citizens get a second chance for a senior prom
Fulton - Prom season came early this year in North Callaway, with the Future Farmers of America club giving senior citizens their own senior prom.
The FFA hosted the night for Fulton citizens to give seniors a second chance to create life long memories.
The president of North Callaway’s FFA, Skyler Barker, said the event came from feedback from residents.
“We decided to host the event because we saw other schools doing it and people said we would like to have something like that," Barker said.
Prom does not happen overnight. It takes a lot of team effort, something Fulton does not lack.
The décor was designed with the holiday in mind and was Thanksgiving-themed.
The prom had a live band that played line dancing music. Seniors mingled, ate, and enjoyed time with their friends and grandchildren.
Carol Johnson never attended her high school prom but has attended this prom three times.
“Well this is really nice for seniors I think, I like the dancing part," Johnson said.
Diane Watson attended the senior prom for the first time. She expressed how much fun she was having in the first hour alone.
“I got to dance with my grandson already, so that was exciting,” Watson said.
Finding the perfect promwear can be a hassle, but for Watson it came easy. She shopped around to put her perfect prom look together.
“Here and there…all over. It’s my Calvin Klein,” Watson said.
Like any traditional prom, there was a king and queen. The winners names were drawn out of a hat and announced before the end of the evening.
The prom was at Callaway Christian Church from 6 to 9 p.m.
More News
Grid
List
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department is responding to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos... More >>
in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri. The measure was signed... More >>
in
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
in
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
in