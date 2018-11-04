Senior Day

There's no crying in baseball, right? So what about football?

"Took me about ten minutes in the first quarter before I emotionally got back to normal. I was a wreck when we introduced those guys," Missouri football head coach Gary Pinkel said.

Saturday's game against Texas A&M certainly was bittersweet.

"He loves us, we love him and just keep playing hard for him," senior defensive lineman Lorenzo Williams said.

It's been 38 years since the Missouri football program had nine wins in a season. But this win wasn't all that easy for the Tigers.

"For our team to come back and answer the call in the fourth quarter, because coach Pinkel has been preaching you win games in the fourth quarter," junior quarterback Chase Daniel said.

The last home game of the season also meant the last time 20 seniors would ever play at Faurot field again. With 32 career wins, this senior class is two wins away from being the most successful in school history.

"They came in here when you know what it was just, 'Hey, we think we can be a pretty good football team and we have a plan,' and I just owe them so much," Pinkel said.

"We always said when we got here we was going to change the program and we got it done and we're getting it done right now," Williams said.

Some made bets.

"Who bet I was going to cry, who said I was going to cry? All I did was smile man," Williams said.

Others made deals.

"Rucker had a deal with his tight ends that they had to carry him into the locker room. Well, instead of going from the 40 yard line where he was, and this is Rucker, you have to go down to the back, so they had to carry him 120 yards," Pinkel said.

But at the end of the day, the seniors took home rocks from the field's "M" as little mementos.

"Might as well take a piece of the field with us," Williams said.