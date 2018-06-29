Senior Games to Begin

The Games will culminate on June, 10. During that time, over 1300 senior athletes from Missouri and around the country will be in town for the 13th year of the Games.

The Games will kick off with tennis and golf tournaments and participants will also be playing basketball, soccer, washers and shuffleboard.

The Senior Games Opening Reception for athletes and their families will be held on Friday, June 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lenoir Woods Community Center. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder will welcome the athletes.

"The Missouri State Senior Games provide an excellent avenue for seniors to remain physically active and compete at the highest levels. As Missouri's official Senior Advocate, I am proud to support this event and all the local competitions that feed into the State Senior Games. We will all be impressed by the feats of strength, skill, and speed displayed by these competitors," said Kinder in the press release.

The Senior Games is sponsored by the non-profit organization, The Show-Me State Games. It is part of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health. According to the press release, the Senior Games' mission is to provide all Missourians the opportunity to participate in an activity of health, fitness, family and fun.