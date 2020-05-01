Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic

COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents and staff being the top priority.

In the face of that difficulty, however, Americare Senior Living, which operates five senior living and skilled nursing facilities in Columbia, is finding new ways to keep residents connected with the community.

Pat Cokingtin, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Americare, said that it's important not to forget about seniors during difficult times.

“Sometimes elders in communities and those in assisted living can almost become invisible to the community, and we have seen such an outpouring of support for our residents," he said. “We had to put a policy into place where there are no visitors, unless unfortunately end of life is imminent."

To combat the lack of visitors, Cokingtin said they are ensuring their communities have smart devices, like iPads, so that their residents can connect with family members.

Making sure residents are engaged and not feeling alone is a major focus for staff working in all of these communities. Cokingtin explained how they are well equipped to care for their residents and engage directly with them while still staying safe.

“We’ve replaced the in-person visit with technology and we’ve really ramped up our activity program to be more one-on-one centered," he said. "Our customers live with us, we love them, we know the ones that might be a little more prone to depression over this, or feel a little bit more isolated, so we give that extra TLC.”

Communities operated by Americare include Mill Creek Village, TigerPlace, the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace, Colony Pointe, and Bluff Creek Terrace. These facilities are taking measures to ensure the safety of both staff and residents.

“We put social distancing measures in place in mid-March where we do smaller group dining,” Cokingtin said. “Our group activities are much smaller and observe more than the required social distancing.”

Daily wellness checks are also given to staff members, and all staff wear Level 1 masks. Cokingtin said they are working in accordance with CDC and Medicare/Medicaid guidelines, which is currently not allowing any visitors in long-term care communities.