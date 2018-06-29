Senior living options continue to grow

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri senior living services are rapidly growing and show no sign of slowing down anytime soon according to the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

The most recent growth in the industry kicks off Tuesday morning with the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 79 apartment independent living addition at Lenoir Woods. The expansion follows the opening of the Provision Living Senior Community last fall and coincides with continued development at the Village of Bedford Walk, an independent living community.

The growth of the industry can be attributed to the baby boomer generation and the appeal of Columbia as a retirement destination, Columbia Chamber of Commerce President, Matt McCormick said.

"You have a very large generation that's retiring right now, and so that's where you are seeing a lot of the growth in the senior care arena," McCormick said. "What you also have especially in places like Columbia, and what we've done very well is, we've got great services here, great health care of all kinds."

The expansion at Lenoir Woods is phase three in a continuing development project that began in 2001 to match the needs of seniors in the community, said Executive Director of Lenoir Woods, Kent Kirkwood.

"Our market research has shown there is a great need for retirement housing here in Columbia Missouri," Kirkwood said.

The new addition will join a variety of senior living options currently on the property such as memory care unit and assisted living housing.

According to McCormick, Columbia residents can expect to see a fair amount of growth continue in the industry during the next few years.

"You are going to continue seeing growth, you are going to continue seeing health care growth and then also senior service growth as we look out at the future," he said.

"It's a great place to retire. We are constantly ranked as one of the best places to retire in the nation on a pretty regular basis," McCormick said.

With seniors living longer, Kirkwood said the growth is by no means surprising.

"People are living and expecting more," Kirkwood said.