Seniors Could Face Charges for Road-Damaging Prank

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) -- A senior prank at Francis Howell High School could mean felony criminal charges for four students.

It is an annual, but definitely unsanctioned, tradition for seniors at the St. Charles County school to paint a section of Route 94 near the high school. But police told KMOX Radio that four students went too far Monday night when they poured a giant puddle of paint onto the roadway.

The paint ruined the finish of several vehicles that drove through the mess. The Missouri Department of Transportation had to send a special cleaning crew to mop it up. The county sheriff's department says the price tag for fixing the cars and the manpower needed to clean the road could mean felony charges for the students.