Seniors Get Information on New Medicare Program

Medicare Part D is a new program that allows any person qualifying for medicare to receive prescription coverage. The program begins at the start of the new year, b ut the program confuses many of those it covers.

So to end the confusion, St. Mary's Pharmacy and Community Care Prescriptions are speaking with each recipient personally to make sure they understand the new coverage.

"Unfortunately, when the government presented the program, they made it so that people would have lots of choices. The biggest thing that is confusing to people is deciding which plan is best for them," said Robert Viguerie of St. Mary's Pharmacy.

There are three plans for people to chose from and within those plans, more than 40 different options for pharmacy and prescription coverage.

St. Mary's sent a representative to a Westphalia pharmacy to help patients understand and get clarity about the new medicare programs.

Pharmacists say the most important thing is that people make the decision that best fits their medical need.

"Any individual only really needs to know number one, how much the program costs, what the deductible is, what the co-payments are and also what the program will cover regarding the medicine they are taking," stated Community Care Prescription Representative, James Blanchard.

But seniors have just one month to figure all that out. So i f you figure out that you have the wrong precription plan, pharmacists say don't worry because r ecipients can change their coverage if needed.