Seniors learn about a new Medicare drug coverage program

The small group found out how Medicare members will benefit from a new prescription drug coverage that starts in January of 2006. The program will cover people with certain disabilities, and people 65 and over. Eligible people found out how to apply for this extra help.

"I felt like I can learn more by coming in here and asking questions," said Medicare recipient Mary Jean Girvin.

Organizers told those gathered that the average premium would be about $33 per month. Then, if a patient spends $100 a month on drugs, he gets $50 back. And those who spend $3600 a year on drugs will pay $2 to $5 for a co-pay.

"With this program, fox, who are what I called on a higher low-income level, are going to get assistance that have never had assistance before, because their income was not way high but not low enough," said claim counselor Diana Brady.

People who came to Hy-Vee said it was also a good opportunity to meet and share a constructive breakfast.

"I am glad I came," said Girvin. "We had a good visit anyway and it is good being around other people. It is nice to see a young person here and there, to sort of...Resubsantiate us."

The enrolling period for the Medicare drug plan will be between November 15 and December 31 of this year. Those who apply late will have to pay penalties.