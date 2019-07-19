Seniors look to escape excessive heat

8 hours 10 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - With excessive heat fixed over Mid-Missouri, senior citizens looked for a place to escape the heat on Friday.

People over the age of 65 are more prone to heat-related health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

In order to check on seniors, Services for Independent Living runs a program called "Senior Outreach." Volunteers are matched with a senior and meet with them weekly to chat and get out of the house. The program is especially needed in the summer as temperatures climb. 

"It's having that person to come in and check on you, but also to decrease their isolation at times like this because they obviously don't want to go outside," said the organization's volunteer coordinator, Madison Anderson. 

She says it is hard to get volunteers when classes are out of session. 

"I do get a lot of students, but they go home for the summer," she said. "I want people within Columbia, within the community that are consistent and year-round." 

There are other places for seniors to beat the heat. 

The Columbia Senior Activity Center seemed to be the hot spot at lunch time.

Ray Preety, a volunteer, said "We have card games. We have bridge club that meets twice a week. We have all types of exercise classes." 

But even the activity center is seeing the effects of the heat. Preety said it has not been as busy as usual. 

"People go away for the summer. Also, they don't want to leave their air-conditioned homes," he said. 

A group of seniors said the activity center is the perfect place to escape the heat. They said it always makes them feel safer than being at home alone. 

More News

Grid
List

Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide
Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide
COLUMBIA — A Rolla man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting that killed two people.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 7:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Holts Summit Police investigate explosives found in stolen van
Holts Summit Police investigate explosives found in stolen van
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police found explosives and an unknown substance in the back of a stolen van on Friday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Seniors look to escape excessive heat
Seniors look to escape excessive heat
COLUMBIA - With excessive heat fixed over Mid-Missouri, senior citizens looked for a place to escape the heat on Friday.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony
Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony
JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me State games kicked off Friday morning at 11 AM with a Torch Run at the... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:44:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 9:06:01 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 8:12:49 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:01:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:09:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Hot playground equipment could cause burns
Hot playground equipment could cause burns
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Treasurer launches program to aid small business, farmers after disasters
Treasurer launches program to aid small business, farmers after disasters
JEFFERSON CITY- Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday the creation of a new program to help small businesses and farmers after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

35th Show-Me State Games starts Friday
35th Show-Me State Games starts Friday
COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday. Director, Dave Fox, said the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:38:19 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:22:02 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

MU police ask for help identifying three people
MU police ask for help identifying three people
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:15:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
10pm 86°
11pm 84°
12am 83°
1am 82°