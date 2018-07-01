Sentencing Hearing for Accused Bully Postponed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The sentencing hearing for a St. Louis man considered a neighborhood savior to some, a bully to others, is on hold.

Dan Scott was found guilty of misdemeanor harassment in November and could face up to a year in jail. He was scheduled to be sentenced Friday but the hearing was continued. No new date was set.

Prosecutors and other critics, including a veteran alderman, call Scott a volatile bully who uses fear and intimidation in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Concerns were so great that a judge barred Scott from his neighborhood for nearly two years.

But supporters say Scott's youth boxing gym and chess club helped troubled youths. Scott, testifying at his trial, said the charges are part of an effort to force him out of the neighborhood.