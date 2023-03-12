COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 will have a sentencing hearing Monday.
30-year-old Torry Upchurch's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m., where he faces the possibility of life on each count.
Upchurch pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference in January.
The shootings happened on Nov. 28, 2019, almost three hours apart.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Upchurch shot and killed Earle Key Jr., 17, and Shantae Hill-Cook, 33, of Columbia.
According to court documents, as the police were searching for a suspect, Upchurch entered the police department, covered in blood. Police said he told people in the lobby, "I know I committed two murders," then disclosed several details of what happened.