Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly Kansas shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Mo. man faces sentencing later this month after pleading no contest to charges linked to a man's shooting death and the wounding of that victim's father.

Twenty-six-year-old Antonio McGee entered the plea Thursday in Kansas' Wyandotte County to counts of second-degree murder and felony aggravated battery. A judge then found McGee guilty of both counts.

The charges stem from the March 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Len Mitchell Jr. and the wounding of Len Mitchell Sr. during a gathering of their friends at a Kansas City, Kan. home.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 20.