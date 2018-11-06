Serenading Brothers

Fraternity members raised their voices to help some old hearts feel young again.These fraternity members don't look different than other college guys, but they are singing a different tune.

These guys are members of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity at Central Methodist.

"The purpose of our fraternity is to have the best fraternal spirit and do that by going through music and supporting music," said Dane Nelson fraternity member.

In this case, they showed their fraternal spirit by singing.For Fayette's elderly residents.

"When we serenaded one of the elderly ladies, she started tearing up, and it's probably the most powerful experience you could ever have, to sing to someone and brighten up their day," said Tyler Holt fraternity member.

And that is what the boys set out to do.This is part of their philanthropy honoring the fraternity's founder.

"Ossian Everett Mills was our founder and something he did every year, every day of his life was to enrich other people's lives via music, and that's something we try to instill, in not only our members, but in the community," said Holt. "We want to sing for them, to brighten up their day. And it's not just one day out of the year, it's every day we get an opportunity to, that's what we want to do."

The fraternity is holding a recital this April in Boonville.The concert will feature American composers.