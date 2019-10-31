Serious injury in Columbia car crash

COLUMBIA - A car crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. yesterday at the southbound entry ramp by U.S. 63, has caused one serious injury.

Travis Mechlin, 30, of Columbia was driving his Black Ford F250 with one passenger, Kevin Clark, 23, of Dixon, Mo.

Mechlin was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto U.S. 63 when he collided head on with a White Ford Escape. The driver of the escape, Jamey Sheppard, 42, of Columbia, suffered life threatening injuries.

An investigation found that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Mechlin has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated - Serious Physical Injury.

Both Mechlin and Clark have been released from the hospital and have minor to moderate injuries.

Sheppard remains in the hospital.