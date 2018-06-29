Serra Staying

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is planning a $20 million sculpture garden downtown, but officials plan to keep a massive steel sculpture by Richard Serra known as "Twain." The private Gateway Foundation said earlier this month that it will build the new sculpture garden between the Gateway Arch and Union Station. Twain is a massive sculpture with eight steel panels, each weighing about 20 tons. St. Louisans have a love-hate relationship with the piece, with some thinking it's an eyesore and others saying improvements to the surroundings will better show off the piece. Serra's career is at a high point. The Museum of Modern Art unveiled a retrospective of his work earlier this month.