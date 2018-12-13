SERVE food pantry seeks funding for new truck

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, May 25 2016 May 25, 2016 Wednesday, May 25, 2016 4:39:00 PM CDT May 25, 2016 in News
By: Amina Petonjic, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA — SERVE food pantry is seeking funds to replace delivery truck for continued food deliveries.

SERVE is a non-profit organization that meets the community needs by providing programs like transportation, utility assistance, medication assistance and food pantry.

The food pantry assists hundreds of families from several different regions including Callaway, Boone, Cole and Audrain counties.

Once a week on Thursdays, the delivery truck makes its rounds to different counties and drops off non-perishable items to their local food pantry. Last year SERVE distributed 689,473 pounds of food.

SERVE has only one truck to make rounds and has been experiencing issues that have been making it difficult to deliver the food.

Some issues they're seeing is the lift, which helps load the foods, leaks inside the truck that will seep inside, doors opening while delivery runs are being made and space issues which limits the amount of food that can go inside each week.

Brittany Lenhart, the food pantry manager said what the issues having been leading to and the importance of having a reliable truck.

"It makes things very inconvenient and it's very stressful wherever you don't know if your going to A, be able to get food here or B be able to get food out to the community, so that's are biggest concern. A more reliable truck, we would elevate that stress and make are lives a lot easier and be able to serve the community a lot better," Lenhart said.

She said they have reached $12,000 to $13,000 and are close to their goal of $25,000 to $30,000 for the new truck and hopefully have a new one by summer.

Anyone wanting to make a donation should make checks out to SERVE Food Pantry Challenge or call (573) 642-6388.

 

 

